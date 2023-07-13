Russian army commander removed for criticising Moscow's military leadership

The top-ranking military official in Moscow has allegedly dismissed Major-General Ivan Popov, who served as the commander-in-chief of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army stationed in southern Ukraine.

Popov’s removal stems from his expressed concerns about troops enduring relentless combat without adequate rest, as well as his criticism of Russian battlefield strategy.

In a voice message sent via the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday, Popov addressed soldiers, revealing that he had been relieved of his post due to his outspokenness about the military’s shortcomings in Ukraine.

According to a message circulated on the Telegram channel of Duma legislator Andrei Gurulyov, Popov stated, “I brought attention to the gravest tragedy of modern warfare—the absence of artillery reconnaissance and counter-strikes, which have resulted in numerous casualties and injuries caused by enemy artillery.”

Popov, whose unit was engaged in combat in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia, expressed severe criticism towards his superiors.

He accused the Ukrainian armed forces of failing to breach their frontlines, but condemned the treacherous blow dealt by the commander-in-chief himself, decapitating the army at a critical and tense moment, as he stated in his message.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington DC-based think tank, claimed that Popov’s removal is purportedly linked to his complaints about Moscow’s failure to rotate and provide necessary rest for Russian troops stationed on the front lines in Ukraine.

According to the ISW, Popov had informed Chief of Staff Gerasimov that his troops had been engaged in prolonged battles, experiencing significant casualties, and urgently requiring relief from frontline duty.

“Reportedly accusing Popov of alarmism and blackmail against the Russian military command,” the ISW said, citing Russian online sources. Consequently, Popov was allegedly ousted from his position and deployed to “forward positions” in Ukraine after threatening to lodge a complaint with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If these reports are accurate, they may substantiate the ISW’s previous assessments that Russian forces lack operational reserves necessary for rotating personnel to defend against Ukrainian counteroffensives.

Additionally, the think tank noted that Russian defensive lines may be fragile.

Popov’s dismissal and his criticism of the Russian military leadership align with the grievances expressed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary forces. Prigozhin had spent months berating top commanders in Moscow for their inadequate military planning before instigating a short-lived uprising by his mercenaries in June, with the aim of removing senior Russian defence officials.

However, Prigozhin called off his 24-hour mutiny as Wagner units closed in on Moscow. He subsequently reached an agreement allowing him and his fighters to depart Russia, establishing bases in neighboring Belarus.

On Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry announced that Wagner forces had returned a substantial quantity of heavy weaponry provided to them for operations in Ukraine.

This return of weaponry appears to be part of the agreement between Moscow and Prigozhin following the mutiny. The ministry specified that Wagner had surrendered T-90 and T-80 tanks, multiple rocket launchers, various artillery systems, as well as 2,500 tonnes of ammunition and 20,000 firearms.

As of now, the whereabouts of Prigozhin remain unknown, and it remains uncertain whether his fighters will accept the offer of exile in Belarus. The camps prepared for their arrival in Belarus remained unoccupied last week.