Russian air attack on museum kills two, Zelensky says Moscow trying to erase Ukraine's history
Slamming the barbaric attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine's history and culture
Kyiv: As Ukraine prepares its soldiers for an anticipated spring counteroffensive, a Russian missile on Tuesday struck a museum building in a Ukrainian town, killing at least two people and injuring 10 more.
Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defence missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the town centre.
The Russian military has repeatedly used S-300s, which Ukraine’s air defences cannot intercept, to attack ground targets.
Slamming the barbaric attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to erase Ukraine’s history and culture.
Zelensky reported the strike on a local history museum in Kupiansk, a city near the frontline in the northeast, and gave an updated toll in his evening video address.
“Russia killed two women with this strike… 10 people were wounded, they are being provided with the necessary assistance,” he said.
🇺🇦President Zelenskys Evening Address with English subtitles.
Heroyam Slava
Zelensky
No one can feel safe anywhere unless the aggressor is defeated. This is what every day in Ukraine proves – everything that the Russian troops and special services of the occupier are doing on pic.twitter.com/l3I6O2204S
— Tracey/UkrzaliznytsiaFella 🇬🇧🇺🇦 #NAFO (@trajaykay) April 25, 2023
Earlier, he had reported one death, accusing Russia of “killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods” and “doing everything to destroy us completely. Our history, our culture, our people”.
He posted a video on Telegram of people in military uniform walking through the rubble of a partly destroyed building with its windows shattered.
In his video address, he said Russia had in total destroyed more than 60 museums and galleries.
Ukraine regained Kupiansk, a key rail hub in northeastern Ukraine, in September.
As fear mounted that Russia may be pushing to retake the city, Ukraine ordered vulnerable residents to evacuate at the beginning of March.
With inputs from agencies
