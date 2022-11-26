Russia will bomb Ukraine into 18th century, says Putin aide; warns US, UK, EU

Russia-Ukraine War: A Russian lawmaker has sounded a dire warning for Ukraine, threatening that Russia President Vladimir Putin will push the ‘enemy country’ back to the 18th century by stepping up attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities.

According to a Daily Mail report, Pyotr Tolstoy, a member of the State Duma of Russia, has warned that there will be no let-up in attacks on Ukraine’s power stations before winter. According to the report, a member of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party said that Ukraine’s infrastructure would be destroyed and the country would be pushed back to the 18th century.

Russia warns US, EU, UK over Ukraine

A member of Russia’s parliament warned on French broadcaster BFM that Ukraine’s allies the US, the European Union and Britain would have to pay a heavy price for their help. He pointed out that officials in Moscow have made unfounded claims that the vital infrastructure of the Ukrainian capital was damaged by foreign air defense missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that not a single attack was carried out on targets within the city of Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine could “end the pain” by backing down “to meet the needs of the Russian side”. According to the report of Daily Mail, Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine has every chance to normalize the situation. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly rejected Ukraine’s demand that they leave the country before peace talks can begin.

Since early last month, several missiles were fired by the Russian troops. Iranian-made drones were sent towards energy targets across Ukraine to destroy its power grid when the temperature dropped below zero. The war has completed its nine months and now it seems that Russia is targeting the country’s infrastructure instead of Ukrainian soldiers or military construction, in order to force Kyiv to capitulate.