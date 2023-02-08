Russia will annex Ukraine in 2023, says Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov; 'will invade Poland next'

Kremlin: Ramzan Kadyrov, Russian appointed leader of Chechnya and a close aide of Vladimir Putin has recently said that Russia will invade Poland after successfully annexing Ukraine.

Kadyrov stated on Monday that Poland is the next nation that Russia might “denazify and demilitarise,” the justification Russia provided for its invasion of Ukraine.

“What if, following the NMD’s successful conclusion, Russia starts denazifying and demilitarising the following nation? Poland is, after all, on the map after Ukraine! I’ll be honest and say that I personally intend to do this”

A newspaper translated what Kadyrov stated on Telegram.

“I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on the territory of Poland,” he added.

Given its ongoing troubles in Ukraine, where its military has been mired in a bloody fight for almost a year, it is unclear how Russia could go about doing what Kadyrov wants it to do.

Many had anticipated that days after the invasion started, Ukraine would be taken.

Poland would receive greater backing from the West than Ukraine does since it is also a member of NATO and the EU.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Kadyrov also implied—without providing any evidence—that the conflict in Ukraine would finish soon, telling a minister that it would be “gone by the end of this year.”

“European nations will acknowledge their errors, the West will crumble, and as always, they will have to work cooperatively with the Russian Federation on all fronts. There shouldn’t be and won’t ever be a substitute for it” Kadyrov said.

The first concern among Ukraine’s neighbours during the Russian invasion was that Russia might attack them while it was still engaged in war in Ukraine.

To act as a deterrent and be prepared for potential attacks, many increased their defence spending and signed new defence pacts.

Any immediate anxieties, however, vanished as the fight continued.

Kadyrov, a close supporter of Putin’s, has publicly criticised the performance of the Russian army in Ukraine and called for even more ruthless strategies.

He had once said that his three teenage boys are fighting in Ukraine.

