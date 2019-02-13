Russia warns United States against intervention in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo against any interference, including military, into Venezuela's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a phone call between the two.

Lavrov said that Russia was ready for consultations about Venezuela in line with the United Nations charter.

Lavrov also criticised plans to tighten U.S. sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in England, saying new sanctions would hurt bilateral ties, the statement said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.