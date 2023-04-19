Russia warns South Korea against helping Ukraine; says it will arm North with cutting edge weapons

Kremlin: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has indicated that if South Korea starts to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Russia may provide North Korea cutting-edge weapons.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hinted at a potential policy change on the Ukraine conflict ahead of a state visit to the US the following week.

“It might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support if there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any significant attack on civilians, massacre, or serious violation of the laws of war,” Yoon added.

We will take the most suitable actions, he continued, “considering our relationship with the warring parties and developments on the battlefield.”

The deputy chairman of the Russian National Security Council, Medvedev, underlined that Seoul had so far declined to give Kiev lethal support.

I wonder what the citizens of our country would think if they learned that their closest neighbors, our partners from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, were in possession of the most recent example of Russian armaments. In a post on social media, Medvedev.

Yoon told Reuters that he intends to talk to US Vice President Joe Biden about how the two countries might work together to produce “tangible outcomes” that will dissuade North Korea.

In order to counter perceived threats from its neighbor, Seoul is developing “ultra-high-performance, high-power weapons,” he continued. Pyongyang announced this week that it had tested its first solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Due to its policy against delivering weapons to conflict areas, South Korea, a significant supplier of weaponry, has decided against sending Ukraine lethal assistance.

According to the Yonhap news agency, President Yoon’s administration stated that his comments to Reuters did not indicate a change in government policy.

Last week, South Korean media reported that the nation had thought about “loaning” the US 500,000 rounds for 155mm artillery cannons. According to reports, Ukraine needs this kind of ammunition desperately for its fight with Russia.

According to a government representative, the deal would demonstrate Seoul’s responsibility as a member of the world community “without provoking Russia,” according to the Dong-A Ilbo daily.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.