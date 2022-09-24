Kyiv: The Russia-Ukraine War has completed 7 months. For the first time in 7 months, the UN has placed a special report on this in front of the world. Many surprising revelations have been made in this report.

The UN report has claimed that Russia has committed war crimes during the Ukraine war. This aspect of the report is also special because the US and Ukraine accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being a war criminal. Both these countries had said that President Putin of Russia should be tried for war crimes. His claim has become more solid after the United Nations (UN) report came out.

On the request of the member countries of the Human Rights Council, the United Nations (UN) constituted an independent inquiry commission in March. It has now given its first report.

Russia committed war crimes during Ukraine invasion

In this report, human rights investigators have acknowledged that Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine during the violent conflict. This report has been issued by this commission after investigation in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine. There were serious allegations of human rights violations in these areas against Russian soldiers or Russia-backed forces.

However, President Putin has vehemently denied all the allegations against Russian army personnel. But now after this report comes to the fore, the situation may change.

UN commission collected lot of information

According to the head of the UN commission, Eric Mosse, during the investigation, the members went to 27 cities and different settlements and gathered information about this from the people. The report also included the conversations of more than 150 victims and eyewitnesses. The commission also inspected the graves, detention and torture centers during the investigation and also examined the remains there.

Human rights violation cases in Ukraine

After releasing the UN report, Mosse told in Geneva that so far four areas have been mentioned in this report on the basis of facts. Evidence of war crimes has also appeared in three of these, which seems to have happened. Let us tell you that the report of this commission is very similar to the investigation of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission that came earlier.

Dead bodies removed from mass graves in Ukraine

Significantly, after this war, there were cases of death of a large number of people in 16 cities and many settlements. Mass graves were also seen in many places, which were directly accused of Russia. The commission admitted in the report that most of the dead had similar marks on their bodies, which suggest that they were tortured to death. Their hands were tied and most of them had been shot in the head. Some were murdered by slitting their throats.

Ukrainian soldiers are also responsible in some cases

This report of the commission has been submitted to the Human Rights Council. The report also mentions the weapons of Russian forces and the types of explosive attacks they used. The commission expressed surprise at the actions done by Russia.

According to the UN commission’s report, the Russian military has also carried out sexual violence in Ukraine. Many children have also fallen prey to them.

Commission head Jasminka Dzumhur said that the commission has gathered evidence in cases of sexual violence. Not only Russian soldiers were involved in such violence, but Ukrainian soldiers have also violated human rights. Two such cases have also been mentioned in the report.

