Russia Ukraine War: Russia charges 680 Ukrainian officials with war crimes

Moscow: 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118 members of the military forces and the defence ministry, have been accused by Russia of violating laws governing the conduct of war, including the use of firearms against civilians, according to a report from the TASS news agency on Monday.

The charges against the Ukrainian officials included the “employment of forbidden means and tactics of warfare,” which is referenced in Article 356 of the Russian penal code, said the news report, which cited Russia’s chief public investigator.

According to Alexander Bastrykin, the leader of Russia’s Investigative Committee, “prosecution processes are currently being pursued against 680 people.”

118 members of the leadership and command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ministry of Defense are listed as defendants.

According to Bastrykin, who directly answers to President Vladimir Putin, the accusations include using firearms against civilians. He said that 138 of them had been given absentee charges.

The claims made by the committee could not be independently verified. The Ukrainian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian authorities have reported more than 70,000 Russian war crimes, according to the prosecutor’s office in Ukraine.

A number of criminal charges against Russian military personnel, including one against the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, have also been made public by Ukraine.

Throughout the year-long assault of Russia by its neighbour that has killed thousands, displaced millions, and reduced towns to rubble, both Ukraine and Russia have denied targeting civilians.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced last week that it had “officially concluded” that Russia had committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine. Russia has refuted this accusation.

