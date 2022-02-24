Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: The foreign secretary, while briefing the media persons, also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian president Vladimir Putin shortly

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.

Last week, Ukrainian aviation officials warned pilots in the region to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine's controllers.

The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine is a US RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane that began flying westward out of Ukraine after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.

A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday.

On Thursday morning, loud explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kyiv, according to multiple reports.

AFP correspondents in both cities heard powerful blasts and in Mariupol, close to the frontline and the Russian border, residents reported hearing artillery in the city's eastern suburbs.

Explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in Moscow. as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered. He also called on the Ukrainian military to lay down its arms.

It came after Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

Brent surged to $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe. WTI hit $95.54.

Oil prices soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, apparently realising fears he would invade.

As the UNSC meeting was underway, during which UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a direct appeal to Putin to stop your troops from attacking Ukraine , the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The 15-nation UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31 as tensions escalated between Russia and Ukraine.

India called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

Hong Kong stocks sank in Thursday morning trade as fears grew of a full-scale war in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine, reports AFP.

The US president was due to join a virtual, closed-doors meeting of G7 leaders -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- at 9:00 am (1400 GMT) Thursday. The White House said his remarks to the public would come in early afternoon in Washington.

In a statement issued shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations in Ukraine, Biden said he would address the US public Thursday to outline the "consequences" for Russia, calling the attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the "world will hold Russia accountable" over its attack against Ukraine that he warned will cause "catastrophic loss of life", reports AFP.

Ukraine’s UN envoy says Russia declared war and that it is the responsibility of the U.N. Security Council to stop the war. Russia’s U.N. envoy denied the charge and said it’s not a war but merely a special military drill.

The ministry said the airspace was closing "due to the high risk to safety," halting air travel shortly after midnight (local).

Ukraine is closing its airspace to civilian travel, the infrastructure ministry said Thursday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against the country.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion" on Thursday, as explosions were heard in cities around the country.

Explosions in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa, reports news agency AFP and Spectator Index. Spectator Index also reported saying that Russian soldiers are in Odessa and that the Kyiv Airport is being evacuated.

The city, Ukraine's second-largest, lies 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russia border and outside the eastern zone where Ukrainian forces have been battling Moscow-backed insurgents since 2014.

Explosions rang out in the dawn hours Thursday in Kharkiv, a major city just south of the Russian border, after Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation.

Investors already were uneasy about the possible impact of the Federal Reserve’s plans to try to cool inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that boosted share prices.

Earlier, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.8% to an eight-month low after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked for military assistance.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and explosions are heard across the country. Zelenskyy said he had just talked to President Joe Biden and the U.S. was rallying international support for Ukraine. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic

"Trading on all markets has been suspended. A resumption will be announced later," it said in a statement on its website.

Moscow's Stock Exchange said Thursday it was "suspending" trading Thursday, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Citizens were headed for underground metro stations to take shelter, AFP correspondents saw, as authorities declared martial law in the face of what they fear is a full-scale invasion

Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. This implys that the capital city is under attack. The sirens were heard in multiple live television reports from Ukraine.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people," he added in a statement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday described the Russian military operation in Ukraine as "a glaring violation" of international law on a "dark day" for Europe.

The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the Ukrainian government-held town of Shchastya had fallen to Russian-backed eastern insurgents.

Ukraine is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus, the border guard service said on Thursday, adding that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

These include large cities such as Sochi, Krasnodar and Anapa. It said the restrictions will be in place until 2 March.

Flights from 11 airports in southern Russia and one airport in Moscow-annexed Crimea were cancelled, Russia's main aviation authority Rosaviatsia said in a statement.

Flights from cities in southern Russia near Ukraine were cancelled Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced his army had begun a military operation in the country.

Air India plane enroute to Kyiv, Ukraine, to bring back Indians turns back mid-way and returns to Delhi after Ukraine closed its airspace for commercial flights, says airline spokesperson.

Ukraine military says five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region as per Reuters report.

The Kremlin had no statement on the call.

"Around 5 am (0200 GMT) today there was a telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko's office said. "During the call, Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian colleague about the situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas,"

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an early morning call to his Belarusian counterpart Thursday, informing him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko's office said.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defence systems were "eliminated".

Russia's defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour, reports AFP.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," the said.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter.

The European Union will hold Russia "accountable" for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal "massive and severe consequences" to Moscow, the bloc's chiefs said on Thursday.

"The world must compel Russia to peace," he wrote.

"We are building an anti-Putin coalition," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, after talks with the leaders of the US, EU, Britain, Germany and Poland.

Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the country's allies were building a "coalition" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged the world to take measures to force Moscow to stop its attack.

Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the foreign ministry has not spoken of it. Khan’s decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

Pakistani government officials have offered few details on the substance of Khan's visit, which was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

The embassy has asked Indian students stuck in Ukraine to leave the country immediately and not wait for official confirmation from their universities

Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said that Ukraine’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised, according to an IFX news agency report.

Russian-backed separatists claimed control of two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine while the Ukrainian interior ministry said that one person has been killed and one wounded in Kyiv, according to reports by news agency Reuters.

Asked if the denial-of-service attacks were continuing Thursday morning, senior Ukrainian cyber defense official Victor Zhora did not answer. “Are you serious?" he texted. "There are ballistic missiles here.”

In addition to DDoS attacks on Wednesday, cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware, some in neighboring Latvia and Lithuania.

The websites of Ukraine's defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load Thursday morning after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbor, explosions shaking the capital of Kyiv and other major cities.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

"Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations," Macron wrote on Twitter, saying Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's military action against Ukraine, vowing Paris would work with allies to end the war.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive, reports AFP.

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

China on Thursday said it was monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on the European neighbour.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, but the alliance has repeatedly condemned Russia's aggressions against its neighbour.

Poland's ambassador in Brussels, where NATO is based, "submitted a request to the NATO secretary general, together with a group of allies," Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller said.

Poland on Thursday asked NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

The Russian armed forces were trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

The Ukrainian military death toll from the Russian invasion rose to three Thursday, the border guard service said, with confirmed losses suffered along the southern border with Kremlin-annexed Crimea.

At least eight people have been killed and nine were wounded by the Russian shelling, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs has said, according to Reuters.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the “strongest, the harshest package” ever considered.

“We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,” she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.”

The European Union is planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit Thursday as the Russian military attacked Ukraine and world leaders reacted with outrage at Moscow's actions, reports AP.

Ukraine's border guards said Thursday their country was coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus.

"Our armed forces are not taking part in this operation," said Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of troops in Belarus.

Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

“All parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war,” Hua said, repeating the language China has consistently used to criticize the West during the crisis.

Although China has not endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist areas or Putin’s decision to send Russian forces there, Hua said China “called on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that “the Ukraine issue is complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.”

China repeated calls for talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine on Thursday while refusing to criticize Russia’s attack and accusing the U.S. and its allies of worsening the situation.

"India should be much more actively engaged, given the privileged relation India has with Russia. Not just for our safety, but of your own citizen's safety too, we need intervention of India," he said, adding, "We do not want protocol statements, it means nothing. We need support from the whole world".

Ukraine Envoy Igor Polikha sought India's intervention as armed conflict with Russia started this morning. Remarking that the situation may get out of control, Mr Polikha said, "Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. You have a privileged, strategic relation with Russia. If Modiji speaks to Putin we are hopeful he'll respond".

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Ukraine's military command said Thursday that government forces had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelensky said in a video message. It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

He added that Russia had "high precision weapons" and that Ukrainian civilians had "nothing to fear."

Military spokesman Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half kilometres."

The Russian army said Thursday that Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine were advancing and had gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.

Moldova will close its airspace on Thursday and divert flights to other airports due to the security situation in the region, the country's deputy prime minister, Andrei Spinu, said in a Facebook post as per Reuters.

"Today I will sign a decree imposing a state of emergency," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after a meeting of the national defence council, adding that "Lithuania would request the activation of NATO's Article 4, which provides for emergency consultations if a member of the alliance is threatened.

Lithuania, a small former Soviet republic of 2.8 million people shares borders with Russia and Belarus.

EU and NATO member Lithuania said on Thursday it would impose a state of emergency after the Russian army's air and ground attack on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country. “The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry’s assembly facilities.

Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that several dozen people have been wounded.

An adviser to Ukraine’s president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country, including 10 civilians as per AFP.

"The President wishes for a NATO summit to be held as soon as possible, in coordination with our partners and allies," the presidency said, matching calls from Britain and Poland ahead of a press conference later in the day by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a NATO summit "as soon as possible" after Russia launched an attack on its neighbour Ukraine, his office said.

Calling it a "catastrophe", the British prime minister said he would speak to G7 leaders on the Russuian invasion if uKraine. "I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said Ukraine was in the thoughts of everyone in the UK "during this dark time".

The Ukraine Army claimed that another Russian aircraft was downed over Luhansk Region. This was the seventh Russian plane that has been shot down, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine in a cowardly and suicidal way, like Nazi Germany did during World War II," the Ukrainian president said in an online briefing, during which he called on Ukrainians to "go out" and "protest against this war".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday compared Russia's invasion of his country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The spokesman added that occupation was not the objective, echoing President Vladimir Putin's claims in a televised address earlier on Thursday.

"I cannot give you information on the military, technological and other components of this operation," Peskov said. "The only primary source here should be our military and defense departments."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine as a "special operation" Thursday, but dodged most questions on its nature or objectives in a call with foreign journalists.

“Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.

He said: “It’s because we’ve been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.

British Prime Minister Boris Jonson has said the “hideous and barbaric venture” of Russian president Vladimir Putin “must end in failure”.

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, the emergencies service said. The service said it was "still determining how many people died." The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack.

"There is no justification for any of this -- this is Putin's war," Scholz told reporters at a news conference in Berlin.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Russia's military operation in the strongest possible terms, calling it a "reckless act by President Putin," a "terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe."

There are approximately 18,000 Indians in Ukraine, many of them students. An Air India flight sent for evacuation took off at 7.30 am but had to return after Ukraine closed its airspace for commercial flights.

"Since the air space in Ukraine has been closed, we have stopped the measures to bring back Indians via flights. We are planning alternative measures to bring back Indians. Ministry of External Affairs has decided to send more diplomats to this area to help the Indian embassy," said V Muraleedharan, the junior Foreign Minister.

Issuing its third advisory since Thursday morning on guidelines for Indians in Ukraine, the Indian embassy said, "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," the embassy said.

Ukrainian border officials said that the Russian military was trying to penetrate into Ukraine's Kyiv region and its Zhytomyr region on the Belarusian border and that Russia was using Grad rocket systems.

Russian helicopters on Thursday attacked Gostomel, a military airport near the capital of Kyiv, and Ukraine downed three of them, Ukrainian officials said.

"As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields. He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.

Russia said Thursday that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.

"We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," Polikha said. "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian government. It's the moment of truth, the moment of destiny," Polikha said.

This comes after the Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support amid the ongoing military operation from Russia in Ukraine.

Ukrainian border officials said that the Russian military was trying to penetrate into Ukraine's Kyiv region and its Zhytomyr region on the Belarusian border and that Russia was using Grad rocket systems.

Russian helicopters on Thursday attacked Hostomel, a military airport near the capital of Kyiv, and Ukraine downed three of them, Ukrainian officials said, according to a report by Reuters

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," tweeted Johnson.

He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for choosing a "path of bloodshed and destruction" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Thursday termed the Russian invasion of Kiev as a "catastrophe for the European continent" and said that Britain and its allies 'will respond decisively'.

Czech authorities have suspended the issuance of visas to Russian citizens amid the military operation in Ukraine, according to report by Hindustan Times.

Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine. Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.

The Centre on Thursday said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion said the curfew would last from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am local time (2000-0500 GMT) and that public transport would stop working during that period.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Thursday announced an overnight curfew in Ukraine's capital as the country battled to repel a Russian invasion.

Riot police at Pushkin Square in central Moscow arrested dozens of people, while around 20 people have been detained in Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.

Dozens of people gathering in Moscow and Saint Petersburg Thursday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been detained, according to AFP journalists at the demonstrations.

Our mission is clear – diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure. pic.twitter.com/nmFhpDrDEy

Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India- Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement.

Currently 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine. Since the Ukrainian airspace is closed due to the Russian military offensive, it is currently not clear how they are to travel from Ukraine to Qatar to take Qatar-India flights, which are operating normally.

The Centre on Thursday said Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar, with aviation industry experts stating that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion said the curfew would last from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am local time (2000-0500 GMT) and that public transport would stop working during that period.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko on Thursday announced an overnight curfew in Ukraine's capital as the country battled to repel a Russian invasion.

Riot police at Pushkin Square in central Moscow arrested dozens of people, while around 20 people have been detained in Russia's former imperial capital Saint Petersburg.

Dozens of people gathering in Moscow and Saint Petersburg Thursday to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been detained, according to AFP journalists at the demonstrations.

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates: The comments come as US President Joe Biden met with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia and will later speak to the American people on the crisis

He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.

Russian helicopters on Thursday attacked Gostomel, a military airport near the capital of Kyiv, and Ukraine downed three of them, Ukrainian officials said.

A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, the emergencies service said. The service said it was "still determining how many people died."

The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack.

Russian forces broke through on Thursday into the north of the Kyiv region, Ukraine's border guards said, staging an attack with Grad missiles on government positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday compared Russia's invasion of his country to military campaigns carried out by Nazi Germany during World War II.

The Ukraine Army claimed that another Russian aircraft was downed over Luhansk Region. This was the seventh Russian plane that has been shot down, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

An adviser to Ukraine’s president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country, including 10 civilians.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

Ukraine Envoy Igor Polikha sought India's intervention as armed conflict with Russia started this morning. Remarking that the situation may get out of control, Polikha said, "Modi ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders. You have a privileged, strategic relation with Russia. If Modiji speaks to Putin we are hopeful he'll respond".

Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his military is not taking part in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Kyiv said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

Ukraine said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling, as per a Reuters report.

Russia's ground forces on Thursday crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive.

Russia's defence ministry said Thursday it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbour.

The Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave. "According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Ukraine is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus, the border guard service said on Thursday, adding that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

Moscow's Stock Exchange said Thursday it was "suspending" trading Thursday, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure and explosions are heard across the country. Zelenskyy said he had just talked to President Joe Biden and the US was rallying international support for Ukraine. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic

Asian stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged after President Vladimir Putin announced Russian military action in Ukraine. Market benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul fell 2% and Hong Kong and Sydney lost more than 3% Thursday. Oil prices jumped nearly $3 per barrel on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies.

Explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, shortly after Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced an operation to "demilitarise" the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a claim the US had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion

In a televised address, Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia's goal was not to occupy Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and said the world will “hold Russia accountable.”

As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

A full-blown Russian invasion could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. And the consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, jolting global financial markets and threatening the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarization” of Ukraine. Putin urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.”

Putin announced the military operation after the Kremlin said rebels in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression." The announcement immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

In an apparent reference to Putin’s move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that “this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.”

“Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he said.

The United Nations Security Council quickly scheduled an emergency meeting on the night of 23 February, 2022, at Ukraine's request. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the separatists' request "a further escalation of the security situation."

Anxiety about an imminent Russian offensive against its neighbor soared after Putin recognized the separatist regions' independence on Monday, endorsed the deployment of troops to the rebel territories and received parliamentary approval to use military force outside the country. The West responded with sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the rebel chiefs wrote to Putin on 23 February, 2022, pleading with him to intervene after Ukrainian shelling caused civilian deaths and crippled vital infrastructure.