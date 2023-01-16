Russia-Ukraine War: Germany defence minister Christine Lambrecht resigns amid mounting criticism

Berlin: The war between Russia and Ukraine has claimed yet another victim, Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht.

Germany’s much-criticized defence minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Christine Lambrecht said in a statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy.

“The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said.

There was no immediate word on a possible replacement.

The 57-year-old has been defense minister since Scholz became chancellor in December 2021. Critics have long portrayed her as out of her depth but Scholz stood by her, describing her last month as “a first-class defense minister.”

Christine Lambrecht faced mounting pressure to resign as Germany’s defence minister recently after an ill-judged New Year’s video message.

Lambrecht’s resignation comes at a sensitive moment, as Scholz faces mounting pressure to make another significant step forward in German military aid to Ukraine by agreeing to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Earlier this month, Germany agreed to provide 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a Patriot air defense missile battery to Kyiv.

