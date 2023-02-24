A year since Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian professor shares his experience of Day 1 of war

With millions of deaths, injuries, and widespread devastations on both sides, the Russia-Ukraine war has completed one year since it began on 24 February 2022. This began with tens of thousands of Russian troops entering Ukraine in a bid to take over Kyiv and was followed by a series of attacks on multiple cities and towns, resulting in a refuge-like situation in Ukraine and depriving the people of their normal lives. Among all the civilians who got alarmed by the Russian attack, Tymofiy Mylovanov, a native and associate professor of economics also woke up to the sounds of explosions and air raids on this date last year. At a time when thousands of Ukrainians continue to struggle in the difficult situation, Mylovanov took to his Twitter handle and shared his account from the first day of the war.

I want to tell how I saw the first day of the war. Here is the first pic that day. A traffic jam. Kyiv roads were packed. 1/ pic.twitter.com/WkDDJqIiXx — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) February 23, 2023

Sharing a couple of photos from the war-hit country, Tymofiy Mylovanov through a series of tweets shared how things unfolded for him. While the first picture shows a traffic jam in Kyiv, the user began by sharing his series of events from the morning. “I made a choice that morning to focus on 1. safety of my immediate and extended family and 2 keeping KSE operational to provide analytical services to the govt. Our plan was to get together at my sister’s house. Here we are sitting ducks in a jam with jets flying over us.”

Except for the traffic jams, jets in the air, news, and sounds of explosions, streets looked normal. Shops were open. Public transport worked, although not too well. Gas stations were open, but lines were huge. There no bank runs. And a lot of police on the streets. 3/ pic.twitter.com/YtshMwBnoh — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) February 23, 2023

Mentioning that the city was all about the traffic jams, jets in the air, news, and sounds of explosions, Mylovanov noted that there were long lines at the gas stations and shopping centers and a lot of police on the streets.

So we drove on. And we saw how the Ukrainian military was pulling forces from the south to defend Kyiv. I post some videos for the first time, it has been a year and I think it is safe to do. Everyone was looking to those soldiers for protection 8/ pic.twitter.com/eSeyhF0i4E — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) February 23, 2023

Further sharing a video of the road, he added how the Ukrainian military was pulling forces from the south to defend Kyiv. “So we drove on. And we saw how the Ukrainian military was pulling forces from the south to defend Kyiv. I post some videos for the first time, it has been a year and I think it is safe to do. Everyone was looking to those soldiers for protection,” he wrote.

At the end of his tweets, the user also recalled witnessing defense unit moving out of their regular locations and setting up perimeters and defense lines to fight off the enemies.

