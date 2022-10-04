Russia-Ukraine War: 31 Russian tanks destroyed in Donetsk, claim Ukrainian forces

Russia-Ukraine War: The war between Ukraine and Russia, which has been going on for 7 months now, is not showing signs of stopping anytime soon. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces claim to have recaptured several areas occupied by Russia.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that Ukrainian forces completely destroyed 31 Russian tanks and a multiple rocket launcher in the south of Ukraine. Apart from this, Ukraine also claims to have achieved success in two of the four regions occupied by Russia.

Big claims by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in a video address on Sunday that his army had completely captured Lyman. He also said that the Ukrainian army has also completely liberated parts of Kherson from Russian occupation. Russia President Vladimir Putin has suffered a setback after Lyman was captured from Russian forces.

International condemnation of Russia

Exactly 222 days have passed since the war started between Ukraine and Russia and a number of Ukrainian towns and villages have been destroyed. Russia is being widely condemned internationally. In his late night address, Zelensky said that the story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region is now being shown throughout the global media.

“The success of our soldiers is not limited to Lyman alone,” Zelensky added.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian army has completely liberated small settlements located in the Kherson region. He thanked the Ukrainian army for this success.

