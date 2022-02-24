Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukraine shuts airports, declares some airspace as 'danger areas'
Ukrainian aviation officials have warned pilots in the region to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine's controllers
Washington: Airspace over all of Ukraine has been shut down to civilian air traffic, according to a notice posted to air crews early Thursday.
A commercial flight tracking website shows that an Israeli El Al Boeing 787 from Tel Aviv to Toronto turned abruptly out of Ukrainian airspace before detouring over Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
The only other aircraft tracked over Ukraine is a US RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned surveillance plane that began flying westward out of Ukraine after Russia put in place flight restrictions over Ukrainian territory.
Last week, Ukrainian aviation officials warned pilots in the region to be on the lookout for Russian authorities trying to take control of the airspace and to only recognise Ukraine's controllers. (AP)
