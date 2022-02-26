live

Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: Ukraine president Zelenskyy refuses US evacuation offer as Russia storms Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

FP Staff February 26, 2022 10:00:54 IST
Russia Ukraine crisis LIVE Updates: Ukraine president Zelenskyy refuses US evacuation offer as Russia storms Kyiv

A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv. AFP

10:24 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Fighting erupts in Kyiv, say reports

Fighting has erupted in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, reports the BBC, citing a statement by the government on news agency Interfax. The statement also urges residents to stay in shelters and to not go near windows or balconies.
10:10 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Big break:  Gunfire heard in Ukraine’s capital, near to the city center, reports CNN
10:03 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Czechs, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said Friday they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight. 

Earlier Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg. 

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.
09:53 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Second military transport plan shot down, says report

A second Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane was shot down near Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Kyiv, according to two American officials with direct knowledge of conditions on the ground in Ukraine as per AP.

On Friday, Ukraine’s military said it had shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.
09:45 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Don't move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine

India on Saturday advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.
09:39 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer.

Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
09:14 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

When the Russians come, that's when you get a gun and you learn how to shoot it: Ukrainian MP

Kira Rudik is a Ukrainian parliamentarian currently in Kyiv. She’s just spoken to CNN, saying it is strange to go from working as a member of parliament, under the threat of Russian attack, and then to have it suddenly start.

"And then one day, you just know they're coming," said Rudik, speaking to CNN from the capital city Kyiv. "And then you have to do something. And that's when you get a gun and then you learn how to shoot it."
09:08 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

US sanctions on Russian oligarchs miss richest of rich

 

The term Russian oligarch conjures images of posh London mansions, gold-plated Bentleys and sleek superyachts in the Mediterranean, their decks draped with partiers dripping in jewels.

But the raft of sanctions on oligarchs announced by President Joe Biden this week in response to the invasion of Ukraine may do little to dim the jet-setting lifestyles of Russia's ultra-rich and infamous – much less force a withdrawal of tanks and troops.

US sanctions target Russian President Vladmir Putin and a handful of individuals believed to be among his closest security advisers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. But the list is just as notable for who isn't on it — most of the top names from Forbes' list of the richest Russians, whose multi-billion-dollar fortunes are now largely intertwined with the West, from investments in Silicon Valley start-ups to British Premier League soccer teams.

08:52 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

UN chief says Russian soldiers should 'return to their barracks'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on soldiers in Russia's war on Ukraine to "return to their barracks" Friday.

"We must never give up. We must give peace another chance," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed a UN resolution condemning its "aggression" in Ukraine.
08:45 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

'Repulsed' Russain attack on Kyiv, says Ukrainian army

Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue, said news agency AFP quoting the Ukrainian army. Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.
08:32 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Ukraine military claims to have shot down Russian military plane

Ukraine’s military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

According to a statement from the military’s General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometers south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified.
08:22 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 AM and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 AM (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road are being taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight, they noted.
08:20 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, including by India, China and the UAE.

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Ukraine’s military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia’s global isolation.

The vote was 11 in favor, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country's smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.

The resolution's failure paves the way for supporters to call for a quick vote on a similar resolution in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where there are no vetoes. There was no immediate word on a timetable for an assembly vote.

The vote was delayed for two hours the United States and Albania, which co-sponsored the resolution, and their supporters scrambled behind the scenes to get wavering nations to support the resolution. China’s decision to abstain, rather than use its veto alongside usual ally Russia, was seen as a diplomatic achievement.

“Not surprisingly, Russia exercised its veto power today in an effort to protect Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, unjustified and unconscionable war in Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

“But let me make one thing clear: Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices," she told her Russian counterpart. “You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Brazil’s Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, whose country’s vote was initially in question but turned into a yes, said his government is “gravely concerned” about Russia’s military action. “A line has been crossed, and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.

In response, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia reiterated his country's claims that it is standing up for people in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the government for eight years. He accused the West of ignoring Ukrainian abuses there.

