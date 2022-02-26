10:03 (ist)

Russia-Ukraine crisis LATEST Updates

Czechs, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said Friday they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight.

Earlier Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.