Russia-Ukraine crisis: Elderly Russian activist arrested for taking part in anti-war protest; watch

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last month, hundreds of Russian citizens have been participating in anti-war protests, to show their resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on its pro-western neighbour.

In a recent protest held on 2 March in Saint Petersburg, well-known activist Yelena Osipova was arrested by Russian law enforcement officers for registering her dissent against the war, as reported by BBC.

The 77-year old activist has survived Nazi Germany’s Siege of Leningrad (as St Petersburg was known as during the Soviet Union) during the Second World War. Osipova was a baby at the time when Nazi forces invaded the city, according to The Independent.

The elderly lady was holding two posters in her hand at the rally when the local police of Russia came to take her away for participating in the protest held at St Petersburg.

When the officers approached Osipova, other citizens around her began chanting, “No War”.

When you find yourself detaining elderly protestors, you’re losing.pic.twitter.com/uN2zjkULbx — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 2, 2022

In the video, Osipova is being taken away from the protest site by the local officials, as the crowd around her stands in solidarity with her resilience and undeterred spirit. The footage of Yelena Osipova’s participation in the protest has gone viral, gaining support from all across the world. Many users have shared this video on social media, while others have lauded her for displaying courage and bravery. Senior Fellow and Director of Middle East Institute Syria program, Charles Lister shared the footage and added a sarcastic comment, stating that it was brave of Putin’s police to arrest a 77-year old woman.

#Putin’s police arrested a 76yr old woman today in #StPetersburg - for protesting against the invasion of #Ukraine. How brave & patriotic of them! Yelena Osipova survived the Siege of Leningrad from 1941-44.pic.twitter.com/iOjghOv1u0 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 2, 2022

Member of European Parliament, Hannah Neumann also shared Osipova’s footage, thanking her for showing courage during such times.

This is not #Russia|s war, this is #Putin|s war. This is not about #DeNazification, this is about destroying the international order that guaranteed peace in Europe after the #Holocaust. Thank you Yelena Osipova for your courage. And shame on you #Putin #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/Y1lp638pOY — Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) March 3, 2022

Remarkable and saddening image from Russia as riot police bundle away babushka protesting against nuclear war pic.twitter.com/AOum9szH5D — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) March 2, 2022

Yelena Osipova, 76 years old, survived WWII & Siege or Leningrad, is taken by 8 #Russia Police officers in St Petersburg tonight for Protesting war in #Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/7vhX66InPm — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 2, 2022

Yelena Osipova, the well-known survivor of the Siege of #Leningrad, is that kind of hero our world needs right now. Video from #StPetersburg, #Russia.#StandWithUkraine ✊🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/7sqCQ7Bjit — Patrick Moelleken 🇺🇦 (@PMoelleken) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, thousands of Russians across various cities continue to stage protests against the country's illegal invasion of Ukraine, in spite of police threats and mass detentions. As per Russia's human Rights group OVD-Info, 8,275 people have been detained for "anti-war actions" in Russia since 24 February.

