Russia 'trying to destroy' soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant: Ukraine
Kyiv army said that Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area. It further alleged that Russian, with support of aircraft have resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant
Kyiv: Ukraine, on Thursday, said Russia was "trying to destroy" its remaining soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, with Kyiv's last defenders in the battered city saying Moscow forces have broken into the giant factory.
"Russian occupiers are focusing on blocking and trying to destroy Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area," Kyiv's army said in a statement.
"With the support of aircraft, Russia resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant," the statement added.
The statement came as a Russian-announced ceasefire was due to begin at the besieged plant, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and some civilians have been trapped for weeks.
A commander of the Azov battalion, leading the defense of Mariupol, said late on Wednesday that Russian soldiers have entered the plant and that there were "ongoing, bloody battles."
"For two days, the enemy has burst into the enclosure of the steelworks," Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said in a video on Telegram.
"The situation is extremely difficult but despite this we continue to execute the order to hold the defence."
He said the Ukrainian units were "resisting" while being outnumbered by the Russians.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to help "save" his units in Azovstal, calling for "the removal of all the wounded".
The Ukrainian leader said in a separate video address later that there were still civilians -- "women and children" -- stuck at Azovstal and that Kyiv was "negotiating" to rescue them.
"It takes time to simply lift people out of these underground shelters," he said.
"In current conditions, we cannot use special equipment to clear the debris. Everything is done manually."
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko on Thursday called for the continuation of UN- and Red Cross-led evacuations from the southern port city.
"Now we are fighting for the salvation of every person, every Mariupol resident," he said on Telegram.
A further 344 Ukrainians were evacuated from Mariupol and its surroundings late on Wednesday.
Fighting also raged in other parts of eastern Ukraine, with the governor of the Donbas region Pavlo Kyrylenko saying at least 25 civilians were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Moscow advance crawls
20 civilians have been evacuated from besieged plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, where up to 1,000 are living. Conditions of the vast network of tunnels under Azovstal steel plant are said to be brutal, and earlier efforts at evacuations had been futile
Russia-Ukraine war: In Kyiv, US' Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge
In the highest-level American visit to Ukraine, top envoy Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that US would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing to the war-torn country
Move 'heaven and earth' to keep Ukraine well-supplied with weapons, says US amid fears of expanding war with Russia
Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, however, Russian forces continue to rain fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid the growing new fears that the war could spill over the country's borders