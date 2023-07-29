Russia will introduce Electronic Visa (e-visa) services for Indian passport holders from 1 August 2023. The decision aims to enhance bilateral relations and boost tourism between the two countries.

The recent development will enable Indian travelers to conveniently and efficiently apply for their Russian visa, providing them with enriching travel experience.

Approximately, citizens from 52 countries are allowed to access the opportunity of enjoying the advantages of the electronic visa system, according to a statement issued by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The e-visa processing is anticipated to be completed in a maximum of four days , with a consular fee of $40 applicable for this service.

The newly introduced e-visa will facilitate entry into the Russian Federation for a variety of purposes, including business trips, guest visits, tourism, and taking part in various events.

According to the media reports, this initiative will ensure a seamless and hassle-free visa application process for Indian tourists, thereby reducing the need for extensive documentation and lengthy processing times.

Under the e-visa system guidelines, processing time for a single-entry visa will be restricted to a maximum of four calendar days. Additionally, the consular fee for the e-visa is set at approximately USD 40, making it a cost-effective choice for travelers who wish to explore Russia.

An informed official further stated that the introduction of the e-visa system marks a noteworthy advancement in promoting tourism and simplifying visa procedures for Indian visitors.

With the implementation of this initiative, along with Delhi-Moscow flights operated by Aeroflot airlines, Russia is poised to become more easily accessible to travelers. According to reports, tourists will be granted a visa validity of 60 days, allowing them to experience the wonders of Russia for a delightful stay of up to 16 days.

Russia has not only been a highly desirable tourist destination worldwide but has also been a favored holiday spot for Indians for a long time.

With the introduction of the e-visa system, Indian travelers can eagerly anticipate embarking on an unforgettable journey to explore Russia’s rich historical landmarks, vast landscapes, and vibrant culture. With streamlined visa procedures and a multitude of sightseeing opportunities, Russia aims to extend a warm invitation to tourists, encouraging them to immerse themselves in the country’s unmatched hospitality and unique charm.