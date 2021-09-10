Russia summons US ambassador John Sullivan over 'election interference'
'There is one reason — interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington,' ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram
Moscow, Russia: Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month.
"There is one reason — interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
also read
Russian emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies trying to save cameraman who fell off a cliff during Arctic drills
An ex-KGB member, Yevgeny Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen person and crashed against a protruding rock
News study finds 36% call centre agents have been threatened with violence
The study, CX: The Human Factor, by ASAPP (an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company), also shows that 21 percent of female call centre agents have been sexually harassed by customers
Thai-based restaurant in the US offers free Wi-Fi password in mathematical equation; social media users stumped
The purpose behind choosing such a complex password was unclear, but it soon became the highlight of the eatery.