World

Russia summons US ambassador John Sullivan over 'election interference'

'There is one reason — interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington,' ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram

Agence France-Presse September 10, 2021 22:56:37 IST
Russia summons US ambassador John Sullivan over 'election interference'

Representative image. US Embassy and Consulates in Russia

Moscow, Russia: Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month.

"There is one reason — interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Updated Date: September 10, 2021 22:56:37 IST

TAGS:

also read

Russian emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies trying to save cameraman who fell off a cliff during Arctic drills
World

Russian emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev dies trying to save cameraman who fell off a cliff during Arctic drills

An ex-KGB member, Yevgeny Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen person and crashed against a protruding rock

News study finds 36% call centre agents have been threatened with violence
World

News study finds 36% call centre agents have been threatened with violence

The study, CX: The Human Factor, by ASAPP (an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company), also shows that 21 percent of female call centre agents have been sexually harassed by customers

Thai-based restaurant in the US offers free Wi-Fi password in mathematical equation; social media users stumped
World

Thai-based restaurant in the US offers free Wi-Fi password in mathematical equation; social media users stumped

The purpose behind choosing such a complex password was unclear, but it soon became the highlight of the eatery.