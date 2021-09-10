Russia summons US ambassador John Sullivan over 'election interference'

'There is one reason — interference into Russian elections. We hope this is how American diplomats will report it to Washington,' ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram

Moscow, Russia: Russia's foreign ministry said Friday it summoned US ambassador John Sullivan over election interference as the country is set to hold parliamentary polls later this month.

