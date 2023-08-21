Russian special services want Putin to sack defence minister Shoigu, announce mobilisation
Members of Russia's current elite are also displeased with Putin's perceived weak response to the rebellion involving the Wagner mercenary group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin
Within Russia’s security apparatus, there is a group with strong views that favours the removal of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Staff chief Valerii Gerasimov.
A report by Bloomberg on 20 August indicates that this faction also supports implementing comprehensive mobilisation and martial law in Russia. It’s worth noting that there’s currently no sign that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will adopt such measures.
Members of Russia’s current elite are also displeased with Putin’s perceived weak response to the rebellion involving the Wagner mercenary group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Bloomberg.
Related Articles
The recent detention of Igor ‘Strelkov’ Girkin, a former commander of Russian proxy forces in Donetsk Oblast, by Russian Investigative Committee officers has further heightened tensions.
Girkin, before his arrest, had expressed on his Telegram channel that Russia cannot endure another six years under the leadership of what he referred to as a “useless coward.”
As Russia’s nearly 18-month-long conflict with Ukraine continues, internal tensions within Russia are intensifying as different groups vie for resources and favour from the Kremlin.
The core dilemma for Putin appears to revolve around the choice between leadership competence and loyalty to him.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Twenty-two Russian diplomats leave Moldova as relations slide
Moldovan officials have said the reduction of staff at the Russian embassy to 25 from 80 will establish parity with Moldova's embassy in Moscow
Ukraine creating searchable database of art pieces owned by super-rich Russians, so they can't be sold
The portal encompasses details of over 300 art objects, owned by figures such as Russian billionaire Viatcheslav Kantor, model Daria Zhukova, and rapper Timur Yunusov (Timati), all under sanctions for their direct support of Russia's actions in Ukraine
BRICS Summit in South Africa: Who is invited? What to expect from the meet?
PM Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping will mark their presence at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next week. Russia’s Vladimir Putin will attend the meet virtually. The grouping of major developing nations is likely to discuss expansion and reducing the dollar’s dominance in payments