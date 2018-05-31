Russia slams Ukraine's staging reporter's murder as 'anti-Russian provocation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed Ukraine's staged murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was an "anti-Russian provocation."

Babchenko, a dissident journalist who was reported murdered in Kiev, dramatically reappeared alive on Wednesday in the middle of a briefing by Ukrainian security officials about his own killing. He said had been part of a special Ukrainian operation to thwart a Russian attempt on his life.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Larry King)

