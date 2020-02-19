Russia slams U.S. Rosneft sanctions, vows to keep working with Venezuela

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday condemned U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft over Venezuela, saying they amounted to unfair competition and would not deter it from continuing to work with Caracas.

Russia's Foreign Ministry was commenting after the United States tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a Rosneft subsidiary that President Donald Trump's administration has said provides a lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The Foreign Ministry said the move would further damage already poor U.S.-Russia relations and undermine global free trade.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.