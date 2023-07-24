Russia says two Ukrainian drones 'suppressed and crashed' in Moscow, says Kyiv attempted 'terrorist act'

Terming it a “terrorist act”, Russia on Monday said that it thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Monday, with the mayor of the Russian capital saying two drones had hit non-residential buildings in the city.

“A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped,” said Russia’s defence ministry in a statement.

“Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties,” added the statement.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to “retaliate” for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

One drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, near Russia’s defence ministry, while another hit a business centre on Likhacheva Street by one of Moscow’s main ring roads, according to TASS news agency.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone strikes hit “non-residential” buildings around 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT).

He said emergency services were working at the scene and also reported no casualties.

The RIA Novosti news agency posted a video of the business centre, with some damage visible to the top of the tall building.

The road around it was closed.

Moscow has been hit by several drone attacks this year, with one even hitting the Kremlin in May.

