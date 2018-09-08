You are here:
Russia says regrets that Western countries "repeated lies" from London

World Reuters Sep 08, 2018 00:09:31 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday it regrets that France, Germany, Canada and the United States "repeated lies" from London and accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries backed Britain's assessment that two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service and that the operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 00:09 AM

