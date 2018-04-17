Russia says preliminary cause of deadly mall fire was short circuit - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday that preliminary findings showed a deadly mall fire in the region of Kemerovo last month was caused by a short circuit, the RIA news agency reported, citing a ministry spokesman.

A fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo killed more than 60 people, prompting public anger and the resignation of the region's governor.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.