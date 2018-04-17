You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Russia says preliminary cause of deadly mall fire was short circuit - RIA

World Reuters Apr 17, 2018 22:00:57 IST

Russia says preliminary cause of deadly mall fire was short circuit - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday that preliminary findings showed a deadly mall fire in the region of Kemerovo last month was caused by a short circuit, the RIA news agency reported, citing a ministry spokesman.

A fire at the Winter Cherry shopping centre in Kemerovo killed more than 60 people, prompting public anger and the resignation of the region's governor.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 22:00 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores