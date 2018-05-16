Russia says it is possible to discuss Iran deal's future without U.S. - RIA

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show it was not Russia's view that preserving nuclear deal would be impossible without changes, but that another party had presented it that way)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday it was possible to discuss the future of the Iran nuclear deal without the participation of the United States, the RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said there had been an attempt to present the situation in a way that it would be impossible to preserve the deal without Tehran making concessions, the Interfax news agency reported. He also said that the U.S. decision on Iran was "rash" amid nuclear talks regarding the Korean peninsula.

