Russia says Butina sentence in the U.S. is politically motivated

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that the sentencing of Russian citizen Maria Butina to 18 months in prison in the United States was "politically motivated".

Butina pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent. She had admitted conspiring with a Russian official to infiltrate a gun rights group and influence U.S. conservative activists and Republicans.

"Our countrywoman was sentenced only because she is a citizen of Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.