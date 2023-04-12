‘Russia risks becoming economic colony of China,’ says CIA Director

Washington: The Central Intelligence Agency’s (CIA) Director William Burns said Tuesday that Russia is risking to become an “economic colony” of China as its isolation from the Western countries deepens after the invasion of Ukraine last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not serious about negotiations” as he believes that Moscow can defeat Ukraine and the West, Burns reportedly said, adding that it is “Ukrainian progress on the battlefield” that will likely shape the prospect for diplomacy in this regard.

“Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China and in some respects, runs the risk of becoming an economic colony of China over time, dependent for export of energy resources and raw materials,” Burns said at an event at Rice University in Houston,” Burns was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

A year-long war between Ukraine and Russia keeps turning out glimmer day by day with Russia completing a test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region on Tuesday.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the U.S. also come under serious strain after the Chinese President visited Russia amid the Ukraine war.

CIA Director William Burns, speaking at an event in Houston, said Russia risks becoming an ‘economic colony’ of China pic.twitter.com/JVGkXrlDoN — Reuters (@Reuters) April 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington. On the other hand, the U.S. kept issuing provocative statements and expressed concern saying that China could provide arms and ammunition to Russia. Many EU countries followed the statement and left no stone to isolate China in supporting Russia.

