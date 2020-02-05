Russia rejects appeal from former U.S. Marine held on spying charges

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday upheld a decision to keep former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in custody until March 29 pending trial on charges of espionage.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying. He denies the charges and says he was framed.

He could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

(Reporting by Maxim Shemetov, writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

