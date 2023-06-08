Russia refutes Ukrainian claims about Crimea discrimination, accuses Kyiv of 'blatant lies'

Russia refuted Ukrainian claims that it backed pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and discriminates against ethnic Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea on Thursday, accusing Kyiv instead of “blatant lies” before the United Nation’s highest court.

Ukraine has requested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to force Russia to stop allegedly discriminating against the Tatar ethnic community in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia has controlled since 2014.

“Ukraine is constantly turning to blatant lies and false accusations levelled against the Russian Federation,” the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, Alexander Shulgin, said on the second day of hearings at the ICJ.

“Nothing could be further removed from the truth,” he said.

In the same issue, a panel of 16 judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began considering Ukraine’s claim this week that Moscow violated a UN anti-terrorism convention by arming and supporting pro-Russian groups, including those that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

In November, a Dutch court found two Russians and a Ukrainian rebel guilty in absentia and condemned them to life in prison. It concluded that Russia has “overall control” of the separatist troops.

The Russian government condemned the Dutch court’s “scandalous” verdict.

The hearings in the case at the ICJ, which stems from 2017, marked the first time lawyers for Ukraine and Russia met at the ICJ since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Russia denies systematic human rights abuses in the Ukrainian territory that it occupies.

