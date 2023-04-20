Russia preparing to wage underwater war around Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland?

New Delhi: Russia has a fleet of suspected spy ships that are moving in the Nordic seas and collecting data for potential sabotage of underwater cables and wind farms in the region, according to a collaborative investigation by the public broadcasters of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

The broadcasters, according to CNN, including Norway’s NRK and Sweden’s SVT, used data analysis, intercepted radio communications, and intelligence sources to illustrate how some 50 boats had been gathering intelligence for the last 10 years by deploying underwater surveillance equipment to map important spots for future sabotage.

The report states that the Russian ships have been cruising by key oil and gas fields, deep-water quays, small airports and locations crucial for the Norwegian Armed Forces.

According to CNN, The Admiral Vladimirsky, one of the ships at the centre of the investigation, is reportedly a Russian espionage ship, even though it is officially employed for underwater research expeditions.

The investigators followed the boat’s movements and discovered that it had spent a month travelling across Nordic waters with its transmitter off in order to remain undetected, passing by wind farms and Swedish Armed Forces naval training grounds.

A masked man with an assault rifle stepped on deck as a TV crew from Danish public broadcaster DR approached the ship in the water between Sweden and Denmark. The incident was captured on tape.

The investigation also points out that the Russian fishing vessel Taurus, which brought fish to Norway between 2015 and 2022, has also been spotted in strange locations, including very close to military sites where all nautical traffic is forbidden.

The Dutch intelligence officials had earlier warned that Russia in the past has tried to gain information with the motive of a potential sabotage of important infrastructure.

Tensions between Moscow and Helsinki have also heightened after Finland joined NATO. In return, Russia has warned that expanding NATO will not bring more stability to Europe.

