Russia prepared to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, says Russia’s Deputy PM
“The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused,” said Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
New Delhi: Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday said that the country was ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously halted for political reasons.
“The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies. For example, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused,” CNN quoted Novak as saying to Russian state news agency TASS.
He told TASS that there was an increase in demand for gas from Europe and considers it as a potential market for the sale of their products.
“Today, we can confidently say that there is a demand for our gas. It is clear that a large-scale campaign was launched against us, which ended with acts of sabotage against Nord Stream,” he said.
Since it invaded Ukraine in February, Russia has been in an energy standoff with Europe.
Gazprom stopped supplies through the Yamal-Europe pipeline running across Poland and stopped sending gas to a distributor in Germany in May, 44 hours after Ukraine reduced the flow of natural gas across its territory into Europe, blaming interference by Russian troops.
According to state news agency RIA Novosti, Gazprom was forced to suspend supplies due to sanctions on its parent company, EuRoPol GAZ.
In December, the West to East gas supply from Germany to Poland was also temporarily halted, “falling to zero,” TASS reported.
