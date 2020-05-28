You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

World Reuters May 28, 2020 04:10:32 IST

Russia postpones July BRICS summit due to coronavirus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it has decided to postpone the summit of the BRICS nations, initially scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg in July, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting of the heads of State Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has also been postponed. The events were due to be hosted by St Petersburg on July 21-23.

"The new dates for the summits will be determined depending on the further development of the epidemiological situation in the states of the groupings and around the world," the organising committee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 04:10:32 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Hypertension: How a hormone called aldosterone may have been the cause of your high blood pressure

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres