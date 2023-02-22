Russia issues demarche to US envoy over Washington's military aid to Ukraine
'A demarche was made to the head of the US diplomatic mission, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on 21 February in connection with the growing US involvement in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime,' the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
New Delhi: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy and issued a demarche over Washington’s continued involvement in the fighting on the Ukrainian side, according to TASS news agency.
“A demarche was made to the head of the US diplomatic mission, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on 21 February in connection with the growing US involvement in the hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime,” the report quoted the ministry as saying.
Citing the diplomats, the report said that the note of protest, handed to the ambassador, emphasised that pumping the Ukrainian armed forces with weapons, as well as giving targeting instructions for strikes against Russian servicemen and civilian infrastructure, clearly proves the inconsistency and falsity of Washington’s claims that the US is not a party to the conflict.
The ministry also pointed out that the weapons supplied to Kiev, as well as the service personnel, including American citizens, were a legitimate target for the Russian Federation.
“In this regard, it was pointed out to the ambassador that the United States’ current aggressive policy aimed at deepening confrontation with Russia in all areas was counterproductive,” the ministry said, adding, “It was also stressed that Washington should take certain steps to ensure de-escalation, particularly withdrawing US and NATO troops and military equipment and putting an end to activities aimed against Russia”
“The Russian side also underscored that the US should give explanations about the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and not interfere with an objective investigation to identify those responsible,” the report quoted the ministry as saying.
Putin attacks the West
According to Sputnik, the announcement by the Russian ministry came after Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked the West and the US over their increasing support to Ukraine amid the raging conflict.
Putin’s speech came a day after the US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he pledged an additional $500 million in aid to the war-stricken country.
During his speech, the Russian President asserted that the West is trying to inflict strategic defeat on Russia.
“They started the war and we used force to stop it,” the Russian President asserted while addressing the Parliament on Tuesday.”The elites of the West are not hiding their goals… they are trying to inflict strategic defeat on Russia,” he added.
