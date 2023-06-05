Russia is evading UN sanctions on weapons, warns Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Sunday that Russia was evading UN sanctions by utilising a network of suppliers to manufacture missiles and other weaponry.

In a video speech, Zelenskyy stated that unspecified nations and firms were assisting Russia in acquiring technology, with a focus on missile production. Since late October, Russia has fired hundreds of missiles at Ukrainian sites.

“Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted, is well aware of Russia’s efforts to avoid sanctions and would work to guarantee that “no products of the free world are found in Russian missiles.”

In April, a top Zelenskyy aide stated that Ukrainian troops were discovering an increasing amount of Chinese components in Russian weaponry deployed in Ukraine, as Western supply was being constrained by sanctions. China has denied that it has sent military equipment to Russia.

