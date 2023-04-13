Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan come together to censure US, say America responsible for situation in Afghanistan

Tehran: Hitting hard over the policy of the United States and its allies, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan come together holding them responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan.

“The US and its allies must take the responsibility for the complicated situation in Afghanistan, they said in a joint statement following an informal meeting in Samarkand.

The ministers noted that the US and its allies should immediately lift the unilateral sanctions imposed on Afghanistan and return Afghan’s assets,” Russian news agency TASS quoted the statement, uploaded to the official Telegram channel of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday as saying.

Russia, Iran, China and Pakistan opposed the restoration of “military bases in and around Afghanistan” by the United States and its allies because such activity “is not conducive to regional peace and stability, they said.

The hardliner Islamist group advanced rapidly across the country, seizing the country in 2021 soon after the US announced its decision to withdraw its military.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 encountering resistance and on September 7 they announced the composition of their provisional government. However, the legitimacy of the government has not been recognized by any country so far.

The economic situation in Afghanistan remains extremely difficult largely because the new Afghan authorities have access to only a small part of the $9.4 billion state reserves. A significant part of these has been frozen by the US.

