Russia invaded Ukraine to protect Russians, Russian-speaking people from Kyiv's oppression: Moscow

Moscow: Over a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin began special military operation in Ukraine, country’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov spelled out the reason for the invasion.

In an interview to TASS, Lavrov said Russia is conducting special military operation in Ukraine to protect Russians and Russian-speaking population who have been oppressed in violation of all possible international norms and principles by the Ukrainian authorities.

He went on to say that Russia is also fighting in Ukraine for “upholding Russian statehood.”

Russia wants to free people in Ukraine

“We are conducting our special military operation precisely for these people who have been oppressed in violation of all possible international norms and principles, in violation of all these norms on which Ukrainian independence is based.”

He went on to say that Ukraine in its Declaration of Independence expressed its desire to be a neutral, non-aligned state.

“It (Ukraine) promised to ensure the rights of all Russians and Russian-speaking peoples, as well as other ethnic minorities. It was interested in living in peace, in the spirit of good neighbourliness and harmony with all its neighbours. Now, this has all been thrown to the wind and to the Neo-Nazis, who now run the show in Kyiv,” the Russian foreign minister alleged.

Russia began full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

‘Know what we are fighting for’

Lavrov said Russia knows what it is fighting for. “We know that we want to free these people from any threat the current Ukrainian authorities can pose to their lives, traditions and families,” he added.

The top Russian diplomat said “history and geography cannot be chosen” and therefore, Russia has “no right to leave these people to Nazis and racists.”

Earlier this week, Lavrov accused the Western nations of intending to cause discontent among the Russian population.

“They (the West) found very capable executors of their will in the current Nazi regime in Ukraine, whose roots were laid long ago,” the Russian foreign minister said.

In his State of the Nation Address, Putin highlighted that Russia’s special military operation was launched to protect the people, ensure the country’s security and eliminate the threat emanating from the Neo-Nazi Kyiv regime.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.