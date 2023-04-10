Russia imprisons former officials for throwing Molotov cocktails at a town hall in Moscow

Moscow: Two former officials of the Russian government have been sentenced to jail for 19 years after they threw Molotov cocktails at a town hall in Moscow to protest against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The prison term has become the heaviest punishment given for such an attack, of which there have been dozens since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine.

Last year in October, Roman Nasriyev and Alexei Nuriyev, who used to work National Guard office, were arrested for an attack in the small town of Bakal in the southern Chelyabinsk region.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, the two men were accused of an “act of terrorism.” They had allegedly smashed a window in the town hall building and then threw several Molotov cocktails through it. However, there were no victims, and there was no major damage to the building.

Not budging from their stand, both Roman and Alexei accepted the charge of vandalism but denied acting as a terrorist.

“I just wanted to show that, in our town, there were people opposed to mobilisation and the ‘special military operation’ (in Ukraine),” Nasriyev was quoted as saying during his trial by Zona Solidarnosti, a non-governmental organisation.

The two friends played in a rock band, Russian news agencies reported.

There have been dozens of similar attacks with Molotov cocktails against public buildings since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine, but the charges have been less severe.

Russia has beefed up laws to silence voices opposed to the offensive.

Hundreds of activists or ordinary citizens who expressed their opposition have been fined or given prison sentences.