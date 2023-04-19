Moscow: A Russian-Ukrainian citizen suspected of planning to “sabotage” an energy infrastructure site in annexed Crimea has been detained, Russia’s FSB domestic security agency said on Wednesday, adding that he was in contact “with a representative of Ukraine’s security services, who coordinated his criminal activities”.

“The FSB in the city of Kerch prevented the preparation of sabotage at a facility of the energy system of the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014,” it said in a statement.

“A citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 1971, who was involved in the preparation of this crime, was detained,” the statement added.

Russian lawmakers this week toughened penalties for “terrorism” and sabotage as Moscow pursues its military offensive against Ukraine.

According to the FSB, the suspect was being held for planning to commit “sabotage” and “possession of explosives or explosive devices”.

The charges carry a possible life sentence, the FSB said.

According to The Moscow Times, a video released by the FSB on Wednesday showed agents entering an apartment block, detaining the suspect and photographing items identified as explosives inside a backpack.

A recording from what the FSB said was the suspect’s smartphone showed a video tour of an industrial site narrated in the Ukrainian language. According to TASS, the voice belongs to the detained suspect.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov this month accused Ukraine and Western powers of inciting Russians to armed rebellion.

President Vladimir Putin also accused Western security services of being involved in “terrorist” attacks in Russia.

In early April, Russia detained a young woman after an explosion killed a top military blogger in Saint Petersburg, blaming Ukraine and the opposition.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.