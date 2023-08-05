Russia doubles 2023 defence spending plan as Ukraine war costs soar

Russia has revised its 2023 defence spending target, doubling it to over $100 billion, which constitutes one-third of all public expenditure. The increased spending comes as the costs of the war in Ukraine soar, putting a strain on Moscow’s finances.

In the first half of 2023, Russia spent 12 per cent more on defence than its original target for the whole year. The defence spending for this period amounted to 5.59 trillion roubles, representing 37.3 per cent of the total expenditure. The Russian government plan allocates 17.1 per cent of total funds to “National Defence.”

The rising war costs have supported Russia’s economic recovery with increased industrial production. Nevertheless, the country is facing a budget deficit of about $28 billion due to falling export revenues.

The higher defence spending, as part of the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, could further widen the deficit and affect other sectors while crowding out private investment.

According to Reuters, Russia spent 19.2 per cent of the initially planned budget expenditure for 2023 on defence during the first six months. This figure represents a substantial increase compared to the previous years, with a minimum of 13.9 per cent and a maximum of 23 per cent spent on defence between 2011 and 2022.

Military production has played a significant role in driving Russia’s economic recovery, contributing to GDP growth this year. However, the increased focus on defence has led to cuts in funding for schools, hospitals, and infrastructure projects, raising concerns about the overall economic impact.

The higher budget spending also adds to inflation risks, leading to a hike in interest rates by the central bank. Despite the current fiscal stimulus supporting the economy, there are concerns that fiscal consolidation will eventually be necessary, resulting in a rapid economic slowdown.

