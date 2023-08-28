Russia develops lethal Laser Gun to take on Ukraine's drone barrage
A laser-based weapon would enhance Russia's defence capabilities, as drone warfare gains popularity on modern battlefields due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of production and operation
Russia is preparing to introduce a new laser gun to counter the emerging threat of drones that have been targeting Russian territories.
The successful field tests of laser gun, which is made to eliminate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), was executed at one of the Russian military training sites. The laser weapon exhibited remarkable efficacy in engaging UAVs, reported Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
This testing phase comes at a time when Russia has been subjected to drone attacks, and it claims that Ukraine is responsible for these attacks.
Russian defence forces are reportedly working extensively to counter drone attacks along the frontlines and in other areas.
The term ‘Laser’ stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation.
A laser weapon constitutes a distinct type of directed-energy weapon that inflicts damage on targets by delivering rapid sequences of light pulses. Various types of lasers can be employed as non-lethal disabling weapons. In contrast to conventional projectile weapons like bullets and missiles, lasers and other directed-energy weapons offer notable advantages, according to The Eurasian Times.
The operational simplicity and precision of laser weapons, which cause minimal collateral damage and avoid unintended casualties, have been driving factors for the development of such weapons in advanced militaries worldwide.
Not just Russia, but many countries are actively engaged in the development of tactical laser systems for suppression and destruction, particularly targeting airborne drones and missiles.
With inputs from agencies
