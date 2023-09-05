Russia 'destroys drones' over Moscow, Kremlin-controlled Crimea peninsula

Russia announced on Tuesday that it shot down Ukrainian drones over Moscow and the Kremlin-controlled Crimean peninsula.

As Moscow’s assault in Ukraine enters its 19th month, Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory have virtually become routine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence systems had “destroyed drones which were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow.”

There had been “no casualties”, Sobyanin said on social media.

According to the defence ministry, one drone was flying over the Kaluga area southwest of Moscow, while a second was destroyed northwest of the city above the Istrinsky district in the Moscow region.

A third was also destroyed in Tver, northwest of Moscow.

Sobyanin stated that the area had been damaged “as a result of falling debris,” and that emergency personnel were “working to eliminate the consequences.”

The drone seized in the Tver region’s Zavidovo area “was flying in the direction of Moscow,” he claimed, adding that there were “no casualties or damage.”

Last week, Sobyanin acknowledged the capital faced “attempted terrorist attacks undertaken by Ukrainian authorities practically every day.”

The Russian defence ministry later said it had also downed a drone over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by means of air defence on duty,” the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea throughout Russia’s offensive, launched in February last year.