Russia defence ministry says two dead, six injured in blast during equipment test at military base in Arkhangelsk region

World The Associated Press Aug 08, 2019 16:53:11 IST

Russia's Defence Ministry says two people were killed and six others were wounded when a rocket engine exploded during a test.

The ministry said the rocket engine exploded Thursday at a military shooting range in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, causing a fire. It said two people died and another six servicemen and civilian engineers were injured and hospitalized.

The explosion followed a massive fire that erupted Monday at a military ammunition depot near Achinsk in eastern Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region. The blaze triggered powerful explosions that continued for about 16 hours, killing one person, injuring another 13 and forcing over 16,500 people to flee their homes.

