Russia cuts troop losses by 30% in April, KIA down from average 776 to 568: UK defence intelligence on Ukraine war

Ukraine War: Britain’s defence intelligence has claimed that casualties suffered by the Russian military during the ongoing war in Ukraine have reduced considerably during the current month.

“Over April 2023, Russia’s average daily casualty rate has highly likely fallen by around 30 per cent. This follows exceptionally heavy Russian casualties over January-March 2023,” the agency said in a statement on Twitter.

“Figures released by the Ukrainian General Staff suggest a reduction from a daily average of 776 Russian casualties in March, to an average of 568 so far in April. Defence Intelligence cannot verify Ukraine’s exact methodology, but the general trend is likely accurate” the statement added.

“Russia’s losses have highly likely reduced as their attempted winter offensive has failed to achieve its objectives, and Russian forces are now focused on preparing for anticipated Ukrainian offensive operations.”

The assessment by British intelligence comes even as the government of Russia pushes a massive advertisement campaign urging Russian men to quit their civilian jobs and join the military.

There have been speculations in the global media that heavy casualties suffered by Russia during the Ukraine war has compelled the Russian government led by President Vladimir Putin to launch the campaign.

