Russia conducts military exercises on disputed Kuril Islands
Japan claims ownership of the islands which have been under Soviet and later Russian control after the 1945 invasion by the Red Army
Russia conducted military exercises on the disputed Kuril Islands on Monday, The Jerusalem Post quoted the Interfax news agency as saying.
The military simulated long-range anti-aircraft missile system S-300V4 launches, the JP report said.
A missile system in Kamchatka was also involved in simulated missile launches, the Russian Navy said. Participants also practiced repelling sabotage, reconnaissance, and enemy flotillas.
The Russian Navy said the forces also conducted anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan using helicopters and a missile corvette.
