Russia blew up massive Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, reveals evidence

According to the New York Times, evidence reveals that the massive Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine was destroyed this month by an internal explosion deliberately off by Russia.

According to the newspaper, which cited engineers and explosive specialists, its research discovered evidence that an explosive charge in a tube running through the dam’s concrete base exploded, damaging the structure on 6 June.

“The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia,” the Times said.

Separately, a team of international legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings on Friday it was “highly likely” the collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was caused by explosives planted by Russians.

The Kremlin accuses Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, which held a reservoir the size of the US Great Salt Lake, to cut off a key water source for Crimea and distract attention from a “faltering” counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up the Soviet-era dam, under Russian control since the early days of its invasion in 2022, unleashing floodwater across a large swath of the battleground, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to civilians.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims about the explosion’s cause.

The Times cited engineers as saying only a full examination of the dam after the water drains from it can establish the sequence of events leading to the destruction.

“Erosion from water cascading through the gates could have led to a failure if the dam were poorly designed, or the concrete was substandard, but engineers called that unlikely,” the newspaper said.

