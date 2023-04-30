Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has blamed Ukraine for a drone strike that has set a major fuel depot in Crimea on fire.
A Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol early on Saturday, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky in the latest attack on the Russia-occupied peninsula.
The city’s Moscow-installed governor blamed Ukraine and later said the fire had been put out before a disaster occurred.
A Ukrainian military intelligence official said more than 10 tanks of oil products with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes intended for use by Russia’s Black Sea Fleet were destroyed, RBC Ukraine reported.
The strike came as Ukraine prepares for a long-promised counter offensive to push Russian forces back from territory they seized since invading in February 2022.
Ukraine says control of all its legal territory, including Crimea, is a key condition for any peace deal. Russian forces occupied the peninsula in 2014.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of sending waves of aerial and seaborne drones to attack Crimea.
Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said only one drone hit the oil tanks.
“The enemy … wanted to take Sevastopol by surprise, as usual, by staging a sneak attack in the morning,” Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram app.
Russian firefighters had shown how to defeat a major blaze “and prevent a catastrophe”, he added.
