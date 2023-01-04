Russia and Ukraine war: Pregnant wife reunites with soldier husband after 30 weeks

The end to the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine doesn’t seem to come anytime soon, as even more than 300 days into the war, people are still being bombarded by the intense attacks. This has resulted in people on both sides of the war-torn region trying their best for survival, and soldiers putting their all to protect their nation. Ever since the war started, several videos are making rounds on the internet exhibiting the state of the nations. With that being said, once again the internet has brought forth yet another video that gives you a hint of soldiers’ courage and strength, who leave their families behind for months just for the sake of their nation. Now, the latest video exhibits the emotional reunion of a pregnant wife and her soldier husband after 30 weeks. Going viral on the internet, the video is amazingly spreading hope and cheer, as the moment of love amid ongoing wartime has melted hearts online.

The video came to light after Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko shared it on his official Twitter account, claiming that the emotion shown in the video is the gesture they have been fighting for. The video, which shows the story of a couple who haven’t seen each other for 30 weeks, will truly bring tears to your eyes. While sharing the video, Anton wrote in the caption, “This is what we’re fighting for. They haven’t seen each other for 30 weeks.”

This is what we’re fighting for. They haven’t seen each other for 30 weeks. 📹: yanina_sham/Instagram pic.twitter.com/vVrkdlRAln — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 3, 2023



The now-viral video opens by showing a pregnant woman sitting in a car and heading to meet her husband. Just after a few seconds into the video, the pregnant woman can be seen hugging and kissing her husband, dressed in the army uniform. The video shows the couple getting very emotional as they eventually broke down in tears. The video concludes with a screenshot that shows the soldier kissing his wife’s baby bump. While the video featured Ukrainian subtitles, Anton translated it into English that read, “30 weeks in the war, finally our long-awaited meeting.” Taking to the caption Anton revealed that originally the video was shared by an Instagram user named Yanina Sham, who is the pregnant woman in the video.

Needless to say, the comments section is flooded with several users praising the duo. One user commented, “Pictures like these make so much sense to me. I can only guess how the people in Ukraine are feeling. Thank you for sharing.”

Pictures like these making so much with me. I can only guess how the people in 🇺🇦 are feeling. Thank you for sharing. — Stefan Orschel 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@OrschelStefan) January 3, 2023



Another commented, “Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors.”

Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors. ✌🏻 — wolfsburgCDN (@wolfsburgCDN) January 3, 2023



So far, the video has been played more than 25,000 times and has garnered over 2,000 likes.

