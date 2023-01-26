Russia and Iran-based hacker groups targeting politicians, journalists: UK officials

New Delhi: UK officials have issued a warning that Iranian and Russian hackers are launching espionage attacks against British politicians, researchers and journalists. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued an advisory warning that a Russia-based hacking group called Cold River has been conducting an extensive and ongoing information-gathering campaign in the country.

According to NCSC, the hackers typically target people who conduct research and work on Iran and Russia.

It also stated that the hackers target and impersonate people by using fake email addresses and social media profiles.

In order to gain trust, the hackers reportedly pose as real contacts and send fake invitations to events or Zoom meetings that contain malicious code. They can compromise accounts, allowing the hacker to access private data, if clicked, reported the BBC.

The advisory by NCSC stated, “There is often some correspondence between attacker and target, sometimes over an extended period, as the attacker builds rapport.”

NCSC director of operations Paul Chichester said, “These campaigns by threat actors based in Russia and Iran continue to ruthlessly pursue their targets in an attempt to steal online credentials and compromise potentially sensitive systems.”

According to a Reuters report, Cold River, also known as “Callisto” and “Seaborgium,” targeted three nuclear research facilities in the US last summer. It has also been linked to the leaking of emails belonging to ex-MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove.

The same methods have also been used by the Iranian based group ‘Charming Kitten’ to collect information. Independent cyber-security experts have linked the group to the nation’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and it is alleged that it has targeted US politicians as well as critical infrastructure.

According to officials, there are only a few people targeted in the UK, and the impact had been minimal. However, businesses have been urged to protect their internet accounts and alert authorities to any suspicious activity.

Officials haven’t accused the Russia and Iraninan government for the involvement, but the two hacking groups they are warning about are believed to be linked to the two states.

