Russia alleges assassination bid on Moscow-installed Crimea head, suspect arrested
'An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine's special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled,' Russian state-run agency TASS reported, citing an FSB statement
The FSB security force of Russia arrested a suspect and prevented an attack on Moscow-installed head of the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Russian news outlets said on Monday.
“An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine’s special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled,” Russian state-run agency TASS reported, citing an FSB statement.
The detained individual was “a Russian national born in 1988 who had been recruited by officers of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU),” the statement added.
Related Articles
It added that the suspect was detained while “removing the explosive device from its hiding place”.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a referendum widely regarded as a sham by Kyiv and Western countries.
The peninsula has been regularly targeted by strikes and attacks targeting Russian-installed officials over recent months that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
What the brief mutiny in Russia says about Putin’s hold on power
The ‘coup’ in Russia is over, at least for now, with the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin halting his march to Moscow. The uprising, though short-lived, is proof of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s eroding position
Trump says aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Putin, time for US to broker Ukraine peace
Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an attempted mutiny and that it is now time for the US to mediate a negotiated peace deal between Russia and Ukraine
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Belarus, says President Alexander Lukashenko
Lukashenko said that the nation is not currently erecting camps for Wagner mercenary soldiers on its soil, and he has given the group some undeveloped area inside Belarus if they require it, according to a report