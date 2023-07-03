World

FP Staff July 03, 2023 15:46:05 IST
Crimea's Head Sergey Aksyonov. Image Courtesy: Twitter

The FSB security force of Russia arrested a suspect and prevented an attack on Moscow-installed head of the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Russian news outlets said on Monday.

“An assassination attempt organised by Ukraine’s special services targeting the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, was foiled,” Russian state-run agency TASS reported, citing an FSB statement.

The detained individual was “a Russian national born in 1988 who had been recruited by officers of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU),” the statement added.

It added that the suspect was detained while “removing the explosive device from its hiding place”.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 after a referendum widely regarded as a sham by Kyiv and Western countries.

The peninsula has been regularly targeted by strikes and attacks targeting Russian-installed officials over recent months that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 15:46:05 IST

