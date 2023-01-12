Russia again votes Vladimir Putin as politician of the year
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been persistently topping the rating throughout the survey conducted by All-Russian Public Research Centre since 2006
Moscow: Russian have voted President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as politicians of the year for 2022. The poll was conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center.
The poll result showed, “The top three Russian politicians of 2022, according to Russians are Vladimir Putin (55 per cent), Mikhail Mishustin (21 per cent) and Sergey Lavrov (13 per cent).
Notably, Putin has been persistently topping the rating throughout the survey which started in 2006.
“In the December polls, he was named by every second Russian (53 per cent). The maximum was in 2014-15 at 71-74 per cent,” the study stated.
The poll was conducted among 1,600 adult Russian on 24 and 27 December, 2022. It was telephone voting.
How many voted for Russian PM?
The poll result showed Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin way behind Putin.
The survey showed “one in five respondents (21 per cent) consider him to be the politician of 2022. The prime minister is in the top three for the third year in a row – since joining the government in 2020.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held the third spot with 13 per cent voting.
One in 10 respondents polled for Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu as the politician of the year (10 per cent).
The late Vladimir Zhirinovsky, founder of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, also appeared on the list, garnering mere 5 per cent votes.
A quarter of Russians found it difficult to name a politician of 2022 (25 per cent). Another 7 per cent said there were no such politicians.
